GoldenSky Country Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Luke Bryan, Turnpike Troubadours, Keith Urban & More

Roy Lott December 13th, 2023 - 4:26 PM

GoldenSky Country Music Festival has announced its pretty stacked lineup for its 2024 edition. The festival will take place October 18-20 at the Discsovery Park in Sacramento, CA. Keith Urban will headline on Friday, Thomas Rhett on Saturday and Luke Bryan closing the festival on Sunday.

Additional acts include Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Turnpike Troubadours, Ashley McBryde, Elle King, Clint Black, Gabby Barrett, Charles Wesley Godwin, Paul Cauthen, LOCASH, Shane Smith & the Saints, Hailey Whitters, Colbie Caillat, Larry Fleet, Conner Smith, Sam Barber, Hunter Hayes, Deana Carter, Chayce Beckham, David Nail, George Birge, Travis Denning, Carter Faith, Kylie Morgan, RVSHVD, Hannah Ellis, Tanner Adell, Logan Crosby, LECADE and Madeline Merlo. Country artists that are local to the festival will also play with those acts to be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled that GoldenSky is expanding to three days next year, bringing an unbeatable lineup to Northern California,” said Mike Testa, President & CEO of Visit Sacramento. “We can’t wait to welcome the amazing fans back to Sacramento for another festival experience like no other. If you’re a country music fan, this is the place you have to be in October.” Passes will go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10am PST.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz