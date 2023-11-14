MerleFest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Nickel Creek, Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours & More

Home News Skyy Rincon November 14th, 2023 - 7:01 AM

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard

MerleFest has announced their 2024 lineup featuring headliners Nickel Creek, Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours and The Teskey Brothers. The 36th installment of the event is scheduled to take place from April 25 through April 28 on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Other artists confirmed on the lineup for the 2024 edition of MerleFest are Steep Canyon Rangers, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester, Shinyribs, Peter Rowan, Scythian, Donna the Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Chatham County Line, Chatham Rabbits, John McEuen, Willi Carlisle, Adeem the Artist, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, The Waybacks, Alexa Rose, Andy May, Ashes & Arrows, B. Townes, Banknotes, Buffalo Nichols, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Flattop, Goldpine, Gravity Check Juggling, The InterACTive Theater of Jef, Jack Lawrence, Jake Kohn, Jeff Little Trio, JigJam, Joe Smothers, Josh Goforth, Kyshona, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch’s Kitchen, Nefesh Mountain, Palmyra, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Roy Book Binder, The Silent Comedy, T. Michael Coleman, Them Coulee Boys, Tony Williamson, Uwade and Wayne Henderson.

General admission passes, patio and reserved seating, camping, parking and more will be available for purchase here. Past MerleFest lineups have included The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Black Opry Revue in 2023 and Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and Mavis Staples in 2021,

Next year’s headliners have been active in recent years, with members of Nickel Creek reuniting for the release of their critically acclaimed new album Celebrants which was released back in March. Turnpike Troubadours’ new comeback record A Cat In The Rain arrived in late August alongside Old Crow Medicine Show’s Jubilee.

