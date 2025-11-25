Lil Uzi Vert Shares Pair Of New Singles “Chanel Boy” & “Relevant”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 25th, 2025 - 7:19 PM

According to Billboard.com, It is a new era for Lil Uzi Vert because the rapper is no longer signed to Atlantic and he returned on November 24, to release a pair of singles independently with “Chanel Boy” and “Relevant.” The 31-year-old joins Rihanna and Jay-Z as the only two artists both signed to ROC Nation Distribution and managed by Roc Nation.

“Relevant” hit streaming services around 9 p.m. ET on Monday evening, as the second of two releases from the artist. Trillion and Rima helm the chaotic production as Uzi stamps their relevancy never fading in the game. Lil Uzi also released a sharp visual to accompany the single, which finds the rapper laced in red bandanas and Balenciaga Boots.

As for “Chanel Boy,” the first of Uzi’s two-pack arrived Monday morning. The galactic track feels like a return to the Eternal Atake era for Uzi as they dive head-first into the synth-filled ZeeGoinXrazy production.

The French designer could use “Chanel Boy” to soundtrack its next campaign, as Uzi raves about being draped in the double C’s. “Chanel on my feet, Chanel when I geek/ Chanel on the beach, Chanel on the beach/ Everyday of the week, I know Chanaynay ain’t cheap,” Uzi raps on the chorus.

“UZI is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we’re thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity,” said ROC Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini in a statement. “Our partnership is centered around empowering UZI to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights.”