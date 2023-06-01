Paramore Brought Out Lil Uzi Vert For “Misery Business” At Recent Madison Square Garden Show

Home News Anya Kennelly June 1st, 2023 - 7:49 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Paramore has a new album titled This Is Why that was released in February of 2023. They recently had their first live performance with the new album in May, and are now touring North America for. Yesterday, according to Stereogum, Paramore had a show that took place at the famous Madison Square Garden, and they had a very well-known visitor. Lil Uzi Vert took to the stage during the performance of their song “Misery Business” from 2007.

Lil Uzi Vert has been a longtime fan of the band and has been vocal about his admiration. Hayley Williams, Paramore’s lead singer, thanked him for his past praise and welcomed him warmly on stage. This was the first time they had met in person even though they had previously exchanged messages. Williams and Lil Uzi Vert had a very sweet meeting hugging each other and singing the chorus together. Throughout the song, he was dancing and staring at the crowd, with a smile on his face, Lil Uzi Vert seemed to be having a wonderful time and truly just taking in the moment. At one moment, Williams proclaimed, “I love you” and gave Lil Uzi Vert another hug. The two seemed to share a lot of respect for each other and had such amazing energy to give the crowd. They chatted on stage, and fans were enjoying their interactions. The show was full of beautiful moments; it is heartwarming to see such a big star meet someone they admire.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin