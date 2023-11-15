Lil Uzi Vert Responds To Rolling Loud California Lineup Announcement: “Don’t Understand Why My Name Is On Here”

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 15th, 2023 - 10:46 AM

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert recently responded to Rolling Loud California’s lineup announcement saying that they never agreed to headline for the Rolling Loud California Festival. According to NME, Lil Uzi Vert responded to the festival’s flyer announcing the lineup of singers who are anticipated to perform for next March’s music festival on social media. Lil Uzi Vert responded to Rolling Loud California’s post on his Instagram stories, saying: “I never said I was doing rolling loud don’t understand why my name is on here” and tagged Rolling Loud California’s social media account.

However, the rapper has performed in previous Rolling Loud festivals, including this year’s Rolling Loud Festival and the debut Rolling Loud Festival in Thailand. Rolling Loud is set to occur from the 15th to the 17th of March of next year. The event is set to occur at the Hollywood Park Grounds, located in Inglewood, California. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, November 17.

Previously, Lil Uzi Vert was a guest performer for the pop band Paramore in June of this year. Together, they performed Paramore’s song, “Misery Business” in a shared performance at Madison Square Garden.