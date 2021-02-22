Grimes, Pharrell and Lil Uzi Vert to Appear on New blink-182 Album

Home News Aaron Grech February 22nd, 2021 - 6:46 PM

Marv Watson

Pop punk outfit blink-182 will be mixing it up on their next studio album, which is set to have features from Grimes, Pharrell and Lil Uzi Vert, according to drummer Travis Barker. Barker recetnly spoke about the album’s development, which he says is “about 60 percent done,” during an appearance on the podcast Rock This with Allison Hagendorf.

During the interview Barker explained that the album will stay true to blink-182’s roots as a pop-punk outfit, however some tracks such as the collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell will take small influences from other genres such as reggae.

“There’s like a song with Grimes right now that’s really, really cool that I love. There’s a song with Uzi that’s really, really cool that we did with Pharrell,” Barker stated. “I mean, it’s not like Blink’s making a rap song or anything. It’s like bringing Uzi over to our world. So it’s more of a punk kind of like reggae feeling song.”

Barker is no stranger to collaborating with hip hop artists, a week ago he released a collaborative song with Trippie Redd (who also appeared on the podcast) and the Deftone’s Chino Moreno for “GERONIMO.” Last year he teamed up with the likes of Run the Jewels and Ho99o9.

Back in 2019, blink-182 released their latest studio album Nine, which saw the band adapt their sound with more hip hop-oriented programming and the use of electronics. Last year the band made news after they settled their lawsuit with the infamous Fyre Festival.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson