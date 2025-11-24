Trivium’s Matt Heafy Reveals He Is Working On His Own Video Game As Composer

Home News Cait Stoddard November 24th, 2025 - 4:08 PM

According to loudwire.com, Trivium‘s Matt Heafy said during his recent interview with Full Metal Jackie for her weekend radio show that he has a new video game venture in the works. The singer was talked about his experiences with scoring the music for Deathgasm 2 and creating a score for the True Believers comic earlier this year.

And now, Heafy has revealed that he has now expanded his scope into the video game world.”My good friend Kendall and I, we’re actually making our own video game. It’s a four-person team, two designers. Kendall is the creative director/story writer. Myself as the composer,” shared Heafy, adding. “We’re making like a cyberpunk futuristic side-scroller video game, like Japanese video game and it’s gonna be incredible. It’s a female warrior heroine story. The music is awesome. It’s a mixture of metal and industrial and electronic and traditional Japanese as well.”

The game carries the title Kunoichi and Heafy says of its music: “So it’s me playing a lot of the traditional Japanese instruments people have been seeing me use, but being able to see the demos of that has been pretty incredible. It’s been fun to do all the stuff.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz