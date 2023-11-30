Trivium’s Matt Heafy Contributes New Song “Goodbye My Morning Star” To Metal: Hellsinger Purgatory

Home News Cait Stoddard November 30th, 2023 - 3:32 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to nme.com, Metal: Hellsinger has revealed that a song from its upcoming soundtrack and it is performed by Trivium’s lead singer Matt Heafy. The teaser for Heafy’s new song is an extremely heavy because it features the artist’s trademark vocals and melodic guitar riffs. “Goodbye My Morning Star” will be available with DLC on December 7. To help spread the news about the song, Metal: Hellsinger went on social media to post a teaser for “Goodbye My Morning Star.”

THE ONE. THE ONLY@matthewkheafy (Trivium) is back in hell with a new song, GOODBYE, MY MORNING STAR. Coming December 7 as part of the new Purgatory DLC pack. This is his second song for Metal: Hellsinger, so I guess we’re getting pretty serious.

Right, Matt? 💅 pic.twitter.com/G7CInbP7aY — Metal: Hellsinger (@MetalHellsinger) November 30, 2023