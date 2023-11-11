Ryujin Shares New Song “The Rainbow Song” Featuring Trivium’s Matt Heafy

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 11th, 2023 - 10:49 AM

Samurai metal band Ryujin shares a new song titled “The Rainbow Song” featuring Trivium’s Matthew Kiichi Heafy. This single is blending rapid riffs and lightning-fast guitar descents, the band intertwines traditional Japanese elements, resulting in a unique sound that draws inspiration from a diverse range of sources, spanning from ancient orchestral Gagaku to contemporary anime themes.

Ryoji Shinomoto of Ryujin shares about the new single: “We are very proud of this song. The song is a fusion of Japanese 90s anime songs and power metal. We all absolutely love it! The video features nature footage of my hometown, Hokkaido, and Ainu tribal costumes, as I am very proud of the beautiful nature we have here. Matt arranged the lyrics, which were originally written about trout, and he also sings the chorus with me! Also, it’s the first song without growls and you can also hear my first high tone shout before my solo!”

Heafy also shares, “Ryujin is a band who will take over the world. ‘The Rainbow Song’ is a track that I believe will bridge the gap, taking a whole new slew of fans to become Ryujin-devotees. You’ll find yourself singing along by the first listen.”

Ryujin seamlessly blends both Japanese and English lyrics in their songs, drawing inspiration from the words of the Ainu people of Hokkaido (the band’s home region), as well as famous Japanese paintings and idioms. This fusion of languages and cultural references adds a unique depth and richness to Ryujin’s tracks. Meanwhile, Trivium previously did a cover of “Implore The Darken Sky” by Heaven Shall Burn.

