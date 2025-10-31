Trivium Shares New Music Video “Struck Dead”

Home News Ajala Fields October 31st, 2025 - 10:09 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Setting off the release of their EP, Struck Dead, GRAMMY-nominated heavyweights Trivium— vocalist/guitarist Matthew K. Heafy, guitarist Cory Beaulieu and bassist Paolo Gregoletto — have shared the video for the EP’s title track. The new video can be watched below.

“In August 2023, we set out to design and build our own studio at The Hangar — a place to create freely, on our own terms,” says Gregoletto about the EP’s genesis.

The creative catalyst, though, was the band’s past and desire to see what’s next. “Born from months of revisiting and performing Ascendancy in full, this EP channels that familiar power and spirit while pushing into new territory,” he continues. “We feel that Struck Dead stands as the first step into a bold new era for us and we happy to finally share it with all of you.”

While it may only be three songs in length, in typical Trivium fashion, it packs a powerhouse punch, thanks to masterful riffing and the dual-style vocal prowess the band has built its nearly three-decade reputation on! It was produced by Trivium and recorded with Mark Lewis at the band’s aforementioned Hangar Studios in Orlando, Florida. Trivium’s new EP was mixed and mastered by Josh Wilbur.