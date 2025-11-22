The Smashing Pumpkins Kick Off Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness 30th Anniversary Shows With The Lyric Opera Orchestra

Home News Skylar Jameson November 22nd, 2025 - 12:45 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

The Smashing Pumpkins just played one of the seven 30th anniversary concerts for their beloved album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. They played songs from the album at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago, which happens to be the band’s hometown, making the concert even more special than it already was. Excitingly, during this show, the audience saw the band, led by Billy Corgan, play these songs in a brand new way, as they were accompanied by a 60 piece orchestra for the performance, which made the performance of these older songs feel fresh and new. According to NME, the show promises to be a “completely new, sonic and visual experience”.

During the opening night of The Smashing Pumpkins’ seven night stint at the Lyric Opera House, they played 17 of the 28 songs on the album with the Lyric Opera Orchestra included. The entirety of the concert was conducted by James Lowe, who also serves as the Music Director of the Spokane Symphony. The Smashing Pumpkins will be playing 6 more shows, along with wrapping up their run on November 30th. Check out clips from the concert below!

The shows also come with the 30th anniversary edition expanded reissue of the double album. The new edition of Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness features the original 80 minutes of music on the project, along with live recordings from the 1996 Infinite Sadness tour and memorabilia.