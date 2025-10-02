The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 30th Anniversary Reissue Of Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness For November 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2025 - 5:35 PM

On October 24, 1995, The Smashing Pumpkins released what would become one of the most iconic works of the decade: the sprawling double album, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. Now, thirty years later, the band is returning with a special deluxe reissue expanding on the original album, including eighty minutes of previously unreleased recordings from the 1996 tour in support of the album.

On November 21, three new versions of Mellon Collie will be available via UMe. The album and live material will hit DSPs, and all audio will be available in both a four-disc deluxe edition CD and a 4CD SHM-CD package, featuring new liner notes written by Billy Corgan. The band has also put together a limited-edition vinyl box set essential for the diehard fans, including Mellon Collie and the 1996 Infinite Sadness tour audio on six LPs, the new liner notes in a hardbound book, a custom tarot card deck, and seven frameable lithographs, all housed in a velvet slipcase with a cloth carrying bag.

Included in all versions, the 1996 live material is a holy grail for longtime Pumpkins devotees. Only recently discovered, the recordings showcase the original lineup at the height of their powers. Pre-save the album and listen to the newly discovered live track, “Geek U.S.A.” From The Infinite Sadness Tour ’96, HERE.

Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Tracklist

Disc 1 (Main Album)

Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Tonight, Tonight Jellybelly Zero Here Is No Why Bullet With Butterfly Wings To Forgive Fuck You (An Ode To No One) Love Cupid De Locke Galapogos Muzzle Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans Take Me Down

Disc 2 (Main Album)

Where Boys Fear To Tread Bodies Thirty-Three In The Arms Of Sleep 1979 Tales Of A Scorched Earth Thru The Eyes Of Ruby Stumbleine X.Y.U. We Only Come Out At Night Beautiful Lily (My One And Only) By Starlight Farewell And Goodnight

Disc 3 (Infinite Sadness Tour ’96)

Geek U.S.A. (1.30.96. San Diego) X.Y.U. (1.30.96. San Diego) Cupid De Locke (1.30.96. San Diego) Here Is No Why (2.4.96. Los Angeles) Bullet With Butterfly Wings (2.4.96. Los Angeles) Galapogos (2.4.96. Los Angeles) Bodies (6.25.96. Saginaw) Where Boys Fear To Tread (6.29.96. Detroit)

Disc 4 (Infinite Sadness Tour ’96)

Zero (6.29.96. Detroit) Muzzle (6.29.96. Detroit) Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans/ Beautiful/ Rocket (7.3.96. Cleveland) Siva (6.30.96. Detroit) An Ode To No One (7.3.96. Cleveland) Thru The Eyes Of Ruby/ By Starlight (7.5.96. Philadelphia)

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried