The Smashing Pumpkins Share Previously Unreleased Track From Aghori Mhori Mei Recording Sessions “Chrome Jets”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

American alt rock band The Smashing Pumpkins released a new track today, titled “Chrome Jets.” The new track is an up-to-now unreleased track from the recording sessions for Aghori Mhori Mei, the band’s thirteenth studio album released last year on August 2nd, 2024. The once unheard track can now be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The peppy track has a hard rock feel to it in contrast to the style of song seen on Aghori Mhori Mei, something which many fans in the video’s comments have pointed out themselves. It’s a nice surprise and return to a harsher sound, despite coming from the same recording period of 2022 to 2024 which the rest of the album’s work was made. In addition to the typical roaring guitars and thudding drumbeats of a rock song in this style, the track also features a short break featuring some misty synths around the halfway point.

To mark the release of “Chrome Jets,” a limited 12-inch vinyl release of the track has also been set up. The pressing – limited to only 1,500 copies and includes copies signed by Pumpkins frontman and guitarist Billy Corgan – is available for pre-order online or purchase in-person at Madame Zuzu’s tea shop, a store owned by Corgan in Highland Park, Illinois. The vinyl features “Chrome Jets” as well as a cover of U2’s “Zoo Station” taken from a live performance at Berlin on June 22nd, 2024 as a bonus B-side. The Smashing Pumpkins are also set to begin their “Rock Invasion” tour of Asia starting on September 15th.