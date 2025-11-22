The Lone Bellow Releases New Single “You Were Leaving” And Announces New Album What A Time To Be Alive For February 2026 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson November 22nd, 2025 - 2:56 PM

The Lone Bellow is back with the announcement of their sixth album titled What A Time To Be Alive, which is set to release on February 13th of next year. The band recorded the album in Muscle Shoals collaboratively with the full band. The new album promises to have the same energy and life as the band’s highly praised live shows. What A Time To Be Alive promises to be an exhilarating follow up to the band’s previous 2022 album Love Songs For Losers.

With the announcement of the album, The Lone Bellow has also released a single from the project, “You Were Leaving,” with an official music video to go along. “You Were Leaving” is all about the “fleeting transience of life,” per the band’s press release, which is fitting with the album’s title. The song features strong vocals, interesting harmonies and pleasant melodies. On this track, all of their voices melt together like butter.

The music video for “You Were Leaving” was directed by Howard Griffin III. It features the founding trio of the band, Williams, Brian Elmquist and Kanene Pipkin, sitting on a couch while casually performing the song, while people bring objects and furniture in and out of the room, until they eventually take away the couch, leaving the band singing the song while standing.

Regarding the album, Elmquist, who took the lead of producing the album (along with Peter Barbee) shared, “We wanted to shake things up and try a new approach this time around. People just sat at whatever instrument they were feeling, and then we’d jam until we had a song. It felt like we were teenagers again playing in a garage, which is a magical thing for a band that’s 15 years into their career.” Elmquist and Barbee actually produced the album in an abandoned fire station that they converted into a recording studio.

Recently, the band has released a plethora of songs, including “That Table”, “No Getting Over You” and “Night Goes Black”. It’s unclear if those songs will be included on What A Time To Be Alive, as the official full tracklist has not yet been shared.