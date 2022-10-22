The Lone Bellow Announce New Album Love Songs For Losers For November 2022 Release, Share New Single “Unicorn”

On Wednesday, October 19, Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow released their new single “Unicorn,” the latest track to release from their forthcoming album Love Songs for Losers, set to be released Friday, November 4, via Dualtone Music Group.
“Unicorn” unfolds with a cascade of heavenly melodies as lead singer Zach Williams offers up an unabashed outpouring of affection. He stated, “’Unicorn’ is a stumbling, but honest love letter to my wife Stacy after her miraculous recovery from paralysis.”
The Lone Bellow also recently announced the second leg of their extensive nationwide headline tour, which will take them through Austin’s Paramount Theatre, Denver’s Ogden Theatre, Seattle’s Neptune Theatre, and Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles among many other stops, with Maren Morris as a opener for the first two shows. Find more information and tickets here.
Stream “Unicorn” here.
Pre-order Love Songs for Losers here.
The Lone Bellow tour dates are as follows:
10/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/22 – Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House
10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall
10/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue
10/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall
11/02 – Louisville, KY @ Bomhard Theatre
11/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater
11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
11/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
11/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/16 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
11/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/18 – Fairfield, CT @ Warehouse
11/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National
01/26 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
01/27 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
01/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
01/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
01/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
02/02 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
02/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/04 – Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center
02/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
02/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater
02/15 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ CPAC
02/16 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom