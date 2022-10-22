The Lone Bellow Announce New Album Love Songs For Losers For November 2022 Release, Share New Single “Unicorn”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 22nd, 2022 - 12:27 PM

On Wednesday, October 19, Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow released their new single “Unicorn,” the latest track to release from their forthcoming album Love Songs for Losers, set to be released Friday, November 4, via Dualtone Music Group.

“Unicorn” unfolds with a cascade of heavenly melodies as lead singer Zach Williams offers up an unabashed outpouring of affection. He stated, “’Unicorn’ is a stumbling, but honest love letter to my wife Stacy after her miraculous recovery from paralysis.”

The Lone Bellow also recently announced the second leg of their extensive nationwide headline tour, which will take them through Austin’s Paramount Theatre, Denver’s Ogden Theatre, Seattle’s Neptune Theatre, and Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles among many other stops, with Maren Morris as a opener for the first two shows. Find more information and tickets here.

Stream “Unicorn” here.

Pre-order Love Songs for Losers here.

The Lone Bellow tour dates are as follows:

10/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/22 – Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

10/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

10/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall

11/02 – Louisville, KY @ Bomhard Theatre

11/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater

11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

11/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/16 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

11/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/18 – Fairfield, CT @ Warehouse

11/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

01/26 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

01/27 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

01/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

01/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

01/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

02/02 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

02/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/04 – Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center

02/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

02/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater

02/15 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ CPAC

02/16 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom