The Lone Bellow Share Dynamic New Single “No Getting Over You”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 8th, 2025 - 12:39 AM

The Lone Bellow have shared their latest single “No Getting Over You,” a track that shows the trio at their most open and vulnerable. The song is carried by a stunning performance from Kanene Pipkin, whose voice captures both the fragility and strength that come with heartbreak. Written by Pipkin along with Zach Williams, Brian Elmquist, Julian Dorio, Tyler Geertsma and Peter Barbee, the song balances quiet reflection with powerful moments of release, rising into layered instrumentation that feel both personal.

“No Getting Over You” leans into the ache of love that never really leaves. Pipkin delivers lines like “I thought I did the work, I thought I made it through” with raw honesty, pulling listeners into the emotional weight of trying to move forward while realizing some attachments never fade. The band’s chemistry is at the heart of the track, with each voice and instrument weaving together to create a sense of shared grief that still feels comforting.

In speaking about the song, Williams explained that it grew out of the difficult space where love and loss get tangled. Rather than trying to resolve that tension, the band chose to sit with it, allowing the music to carry the pain in a way that feels true and unforced. Coming on the heels of their song “Common Folk,” this new single shows The Lone Bellow continuing to evolve while holding onto the emotional honesty that has always set them apart.