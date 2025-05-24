The Lone Bellow Shares New Single “That Table”

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 24th, 2025 - 1:22 PM

The indie/folk group The Lone Bellow has released a new song called “That Table.” It delves into the importance of places like kitchen tables where people gather. Grammy winner Aaron Raitiere and best-selling author Will Guidara wrote it together during the first season of Raitiere’s upcoming podcast, “You Wrote a Song with Aaron Raitiere,” which pairs him with non-songwriters to create songs together while recording their process. Fans can watch or listen to the song through its official video and audio links.

For The Lone Bellow, this release is special because it’s the first time they have recorded a song not written by them. Zach Williams from the band said, “We’ve never done someone else’s song like this before.” When they heard all the feelings of love and friendship in it, they knew had to record it. This collaboration brings together Raitiere’s songwriting with Guidara’s emotional storytelling about connecting lives through music.

Raitiere shared how excited he is to involve people who aren’t songwriters in creating songs through his upcoming podcast. He said, “Of all the people who could write a song about a table, I’d say Will Guidara is one of the best.” Raitiere also mentioned that it was great and an honor to help him make this song and wonderful to see The Lone Bellow bring it alive.

Guidara felt very honored to be a part of this project. He highlighted that the main message of the song is about reconnecting with others in our digital world. “‘That Table’ celebrates what happens when creativity, teamwork, and connection come together,” he said. “I hope this song encourages people to put away their phones, look past their differences, and find real connections like those made around a table.”

The song combines different features to bring new creativity to The Lone Bellow’s music and emphasizes themes of togetherness. This fall, the band will perform “That Table” on their tour starting in September across major U.S. cities, ending at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium.