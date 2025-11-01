The Lone Bellow Share Raw New Single & Video “Night Goes Black”

Home News Leila Franco November 1st, 2025 - 8:32 PM

Indie-folk trio The Lone Bellow has unveiled their moving new single “Night Goes Black” and a video that perfectly captures the song’s mood of heartbreak and reflection. Embodying the band’s musical style, “Night Goes Black” is about the ache of loving someone far away and questioning whether it was all in vain. The track builds from a quiet confession into a sweeping anthem, with raw emotion and a cinematic intensity. It’s an intimate moment of loss and change, but still feels universally relatable.

“‘Night Goes Black’ is about a friendship falling apart — the kind that shapes you,” shares frontman Zach Williams. “When I left New York for Nashville about ten years ago, my best friend and I had already spent a decade living together, raising our kids side by side, and dreaming up an artistic community. Leaving that behind was heartbreaking.”

Visually, the music video matches the track’s emotional simplicity. Directed with a minimalist touch, it features the band standing against a plain wall as a light and the song’s lyrics are projected across their faces and bodies. The interplay of shadow, motion and text mirrors the song’s emotional push and pull, almost the way memories come and fade.

“Night Goes Black” follows their recent release “No Getting Over You,” hinting at a bold new creative phase for the band. With its stripped-down honesty and emotionality, the new single reaffirms The Lone Bellow’s gift for creating deeply personal stories into powerful anthems.