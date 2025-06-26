Perturbator Joined By Ulver’s Kristoffer Rygg On Collaborative New Single “Apocalypse Now,” Announces New Album Age Of Aquarius For October 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2025 - 1:02 PM

Today, Perturbator has announced his new album, Age of Aquarius, will be released on October 10, through the metal label Nuclear Blast Records. On Age of Aquarius, Perturbator offers up a more propulsive spin on his moody early work, showcasing his most confident, plainly beautiful and thematically refined music to date.

Where his previous album, 2021’s Lustful Sacraments, was about bad habits and addiction, the artist‘s sixth LP, which features Alcest, Author & Punisher and Greta Link, explores how individualism, conflict and war are interrelated and dominant societal forces. Both brutal and sublime, Age of Aquarius feels like the musical equivalent of a scream into the existential void.

The album’s new single “Apocalypse Now,” a visceral and dance-ready anthem featuring lead vocals by Norwegian metal titan Kristoffer Rygg (Ulver,) is out now alongside a fittingly epic video directed by David Fitt. Punitive kick drums and blasting synths live up to the song title, as Rygg’s chant feels applicable to being alive at any given moment(“Apocalypse now! / There is blood on the ground / We’ve got bullets for everyone.”

While talking about the music video, Fitt says: “The lyrics of ‘Apocalypse Now’ have made me wonder: what would the last war look like? A coup? A war of all against all? A nuclear war? Maybe. Could be. But I realized that what I would love to do, to watch, to happen, is a war of world leaders against themselves. The war they all dream of, but are too cowardly to fight themselves. This would be the ultimate war, in my opinion. And that’s what I aimed to show. And then we’re left wondering: what would be next? What if women took charge? Would power consume them too, eventually? Are we doomed as a species? That’s what I wonder and want people to wonder with me.”

Age of Aquarius Track List

1. Apocalypse Now (Ft. Ulver)

2. Lunacy

3. Venus (Ft. Author & Punisher)

4. The Glass Staircase

5. Hangover Square

6. The Art of War

7. 12th House

8. Lady Moon (Ft. Greta Link)

9. The Swimming Pool

10. Mors Ultima Ratio

12. Age of Aquarius (Ft. Alcest)

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete