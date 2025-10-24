HEALTH Unveil Dark New Single & Video “Thought Leader”

Home News Steven Taylor October 24th, 2025 - 4:22 PM

Noise rock band have shared a new single, “Thought Leader,” from their forthcoming album Conflict DLC. The heavy new single is the third released for the coming album. A video for the track was also shared to the band’s YouTube channel, as Metalinjection reports.

The video features a heavy, gloomy atmosphere that fits the dreary and spaced out vocals of singer Jake Duzsik perfectly. Soaked in moody colors and stark lighting, the video features lyrics superimposed over scenes featuring television and phone screens and of people rotting away near them. Footage can be seen of online platforms like Google, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, showing endless scrolling on these kinds of platforms. As well, the video is dense with references to other media, such as using footage from Twin Peaks and Tetsuo: the Iron Man, as well as a brief appearance of the character Asuka from Neon Genesis Evangelion. These homages all not only help to create a unique video, but also share themes in common with the video – feelings of isolation and trauma, misanthropy and self-loathing especially brought upon by technology and the modern state of the world. “No,” said Duzsik “it’s not just your imagination. The future is shit and the phone you are reading this on is making it worse, but please don’t put it down. We are delighted to announce 12 new tracks of anger, fear, sadness and death, and to beg for yet more of your addled attention.”

Conflict DLC is set for release on December 11th; “Thought Leader” is the tenth song on the album’s tracklist, and the third single released so far.