Street Sects Announce Two New Albums Dry Drunk & Full Color Eclipse For August 2025 Release, Shares New Singles “Spitting Images” & “Turn Blue”

Today, acclaimed industrial hardcore duo Street Sects has announced Dry Drunk, which is their first new album in seven years, alongside a surprise: the introduction of their new band, Street Sex and its debut LP Full Color Eclipse. Both albums were produced by Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe) and will be released on August 15, through COMPULSION RECORDS, a new imprint started by HEALTH.

While Dry Drunk finds Leo Ashline and Shaun Ringsmuth pushing Street Sects’ familiar abrasive sound to new extremes–lyrically, it details a period of hellish sobriety following Ashline’s relapse and recovery from crack cocaine addiction. Street Sex’s Full Color Eclipse introduces the pair’s radiant new outlet for their shared love of pop, melody, hooks and higher production values.

The lead singles from each album, Street Sects’ visceral “Spitting Images” and Street Sex’s dance-ready “Turn Blue” are out today alongside an animated video by Ben Clarkson. The group’s most intentional and powerful works to date, Dry Drunk’s ballistic rage registers as envy of Full Color Eclipse’s vibrant hedonism.

“Spitting Images,” a narrator projects his self-loathing and hurts everyone around him. “‘Spitting Images’ is about a man who is in the absolute depths of Dry Drunk Syndrome. He hates himself, and he projects that hatred onto his family in the worst possible way,” explains Ashline. “Turn Blue” introduces Full Color Eclipse’s weaponization of pop conventions to tell a story about indulging in fantasy and exploration without fear of consequence.

Dry Drunk Track List

1.A List of All Persons I Will Harm

2. The Glass Shithouse

3. Entertainment Law

4. Spitting Image

5. Love Makes You Fat

6. Playboy Body

7. Baker Act

8. Eject Button

9. A Dying Wage

10. Riding The Clock

11. Murphy Artist

12. The Rooms

Full Color Eclipse Track List

1. Timing Belt

2. Coming of Age

3. Perpetuity

4. Turn Blue

5. Half Laugh

6. Rock Salt

7. Going Up

8. New Braunfels

9. Short Cut

10. The Squeeze

11. The Pretense

12. The Arrangement

13. The Big Heat