Kesha Teams Up With Charli XCX For New Remix Of “Spring Breakers”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2024 - 2:07 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Charli XCX has teamed up with Kesha for a new remix of “Spring Breakers.” As a whole, the music is great because of the instrumentation brings a catchy dance and pop vive, while both ladies rap and sing out the lyrics. Also, both XCX‘s and Kesha‘s chemistry shows how hungry they are to create a beautiful remix of a fantastic tune.

XCX has added “Spring Breakers Featuring Kesha” onto her new Brat remix album, which is called Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat. Other guests on the star-studded project include Lorde, Caroline Polachek, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback