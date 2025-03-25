Caliban Unveils Brutal New Single & Video “Dear Suffering” Featuring Fit For An Autopsy’s Joe Bad

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 25th, 2025 - 10:00 PM

Metalcore band Caliban recently unveiled their latest single, “Dear Suffering,” before the release of their soon-to-be-released album Back From Hell, said to be released on April 25. The single features Joe Bad of Fit For An Autopsy.

“Dear Suffering” definitely stands out as one of the heaviest songs Caliban has composed, with high aggression and melancholic tones. The collab with Joe Badolato adds another layer to the song, with his torng vocals blending well with Andreas Dörner, the band’s lead singer. The song overall is extremely aggressive and intense, and with this energy, it transforms the experience for listeners.

The single is accompanied by a music video, furthermore showing off themes through captivating visuals as individuals struggle with their inner demons, but in the end, ultimately finding the strength to get through their struggles. Showing a deeper message that goes beyond the song and the listener.

“Dear Suffering’ is our way of facing pain head-on, rather than running from it. It’s about embracing the darkness, acknowledging the struggles that shape us, and turning that suffering into strength. Having Joe on this track adds another layer of intensity — we knew his voice would bring the raw aggression this song needed, and he absolutely delivered,” the band stated, according to Atom Splitter PR.

The release of the single allows fans to get a glimpse of what is to come. With the insane guitar riffs and strong instrumental, along with aggressive vocals. The artistry for Back From Hell is worth waiting for.





