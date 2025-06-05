Santigold Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2025 - 1:43 PM

Santigold‘s run of North American live dates kicks off on June 8, in Long Beach. Her live shows are renowned for their adventurous set lists and integration of choreography, costuming and other visual elements all created and curated by Santi. The artist and her dancers the SG1s have shared a tutorial of the choreography for “Unstoppable” and fans who learn the dance will have a chance to do it on stage during the song and the crowd favorite gets a prize. For tick and more information about the tour, click here.

Santigold’s most recent album is 2022’s Spirituals, which has garnered acclaim from Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone, Paper, The Guardian, NME and other publications. The artist performed a punk-infused set for NPR’s Tiny Desk, with a career-spanning set list ranging from her punk band Stiffed to Spirituals songs. A fiercely innovative artist always looking to pioneer her own path, Spirituals was the first Santigold album released on her own label Little Jerk Records. The album captures the feeling of surviving in the modern world while elevating yourself to new places.

While taking yourself to new places is core to Santigold’s outlook, at this point in her impressive career, she has always been an artist who has charted new paths in the world of pop music and beyond, breaking down barriers of genre along the way, further cementing her as an essential artist when surveying the last two decades of popular culture at large.

Santigold Tour Dates

6/8 – Long Beach, CA – Cali Vibes (festival date)

6/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

6/11 – New York, NY – Sony Hall/ Blue Note Jazz Festival

6/13 – Cleveland, OH – Global Iron

6/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

6/16 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

6/17 – Detroit, MI – St Andrew’s hall

9/7 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions

9/9 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

9/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

9/12 – Denver, CO – The Brighton

9/11 – 13 – Abiquiu, NM – Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch

9/15 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway

9/16 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway

9/18 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

9/19 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried