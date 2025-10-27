Mumford & Sons Cover Gracie Abrams’ “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2025 - 5:45 PM

According to Stereogum.com, recently, some people saw Robbie Williams cover Wet Leg in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, only to see Wet Leg cover Empire Of The Sun (not Robbie Williams) in the same venue. And now, Mumford & Sons have covered a younger female star in the Live Lounge. Gracie Abrams, “I Love You, I’m Sorry” was performed by the Mumford and it did not have time to witness and respond to Marcus Mumford and friends.

Based from the video, Mumford & Sons‘s cover of “I Love You, I’m Sorry” is fabulous by how the dynamic instrumentation and beautiful vocal performances gives this version a strong human connection that is filled with beautiful melodies. Sure, the original cover is lovely but Mumford & Sons use their musical skills to make “I Love You, I’m Sorry” more sentimental.

Abram’s own performance for Vogue’s Vogue World: Hollywood event went live on YouTube a few hours before the Mumford clip. In that appearance, the artist emerged from the back of a truck and onto the street to combine her own mega-hit “That’s So True” with Carole King’s Tapestry classic “I Feel The Earth Move.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer