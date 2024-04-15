mxdwn Music

Tyler, The Creator Reportedly Wore Palestine Pin During Coachella Weekend One Headlining Set

April 15th, 2024 - 2:15 PM

Tyler, The Creator Reportedly Wore Palestine Pin During Coachella Weekend One Headlining Set
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Tyler, The Creator wore a pin badge showing the Palestinian flag during his headline set at Coachella.

The artist made an outstanding entrance during his headline set at the Californian Music and Arts Festival, bringing out some huge names as surprise guests and releasing a number of fan-favourite tracks.

Taking place as the closing performance of Coachella day two, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that there was a subtle pin badge that the musician was wearing throughout the set, showing his support for Palestine.

As highlighted by Clash, the distinctive pin simply showed the Palestinian flag, and was worn alongside a pin for Congo too – showing support for the humanitarian disasters in both countries.

Find more fan responses below.


During his set, Tyler took to the stage after an RV parked on the stage burst into flames and launched him into the air. During the set, Childish Gambino joined him to perform ‘Running Out Of Time’ from Tyler’s 2019 album ‘Igor’, while A$AP Rocky later came out for the live debut of ‘Potato Salad’ followed by ‘Who Dat Boy’.

Later on in his headline slot, Tyler brought out Charlie Wilson to play piano on ‘EARFQUAKE’ and ‘911’. He also brought out Kali Uchis to perform ‘See You Again’.

