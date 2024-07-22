Alanis Morissette Joined By Muna For Performance Of “Ironic” During Pitchfork Festival Set

Home News Alana Overton July 22nd, 2024 - 7:02 PM

At the Pitchfork Festival, Alanis Morissette delighted fans by performing her iconic hit “Ironic” alongside indie pop sensation Muna. Morissette and Muna delivered a powerful and nostalgic rendition of the 90s classic, blending their styles to create a unique and memorable experience. The collaboration not only showcased Morissette’s enduring influence on a new generation of artists, but also showcased Muna’s versatility and respect for musical legends.

According to an article by Pitchfork, they reported that, “They played tracks from 2022’s Muna, including “Anything but Me,” “Runner’s High,” and “Silk Chiffon,” the 2023 single “One That Got Away,” Saves the World’s “Number One Fan,” and more.” The collaboration between Alanis Morissette and Muna at the Pitchfork Festival stands as a testament to the timeless nature of great music and its ability to bridge generations. Their joint performance of “Ironic” not only thrilled fans but also underscored the lasting impact of Morissette’s work and the fresh energy that Muna brings to the music scene.