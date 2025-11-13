Oh. What. Fun. Soundtrack Announced For December 2025 Release Featuring Sharon Van Etten, Jeff Tweedy, St. Vincent & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2025 - 2:07 PM

Today, Amazon MGM has released details surrounding the shimmering and star-studded soundtrack to their original holiday film, Oh. What. Fun., which arrives alongside the film’s debut on Wednesday, December 3, through Sony Music Masterworks. Available to preorder now, the album features a blend of alt-pop and indie-rock reinterpretations of holiday classics by some of today’s most beloved artists and bands, including Sharon Van Etten, Fleet Foxes, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy and Weyes Blood, each breathing new life into holiday favorites with their own unmistakable style.

Following last week’s release of Gwen Stefani’s Amazon Music Original, “Shake The Snow Globe,” which played a key role in the official trailer for Oh. What. Fun. and is available on the album exclusively from Amazon Music, listeners get another early taste of the film’s soundscape with Van Etten’s cover of The Pretenders’ “2000 Miles,”which is a vibey, 70s-tinged reinterpretation that celebrates the offbeat spirit of the season.

“I connected deeply with the underlying narrative from the mother’s perspective in this film. As a mother myself, I resonated with the constant seeking of perfection and the expectations that holidays inherently bring. It reignited the compassion I hold for my mother and mothers everywhere who aspire to provide a place for their families to feel loved, appreciated, needed and relevant … Oh. What. Fun.” said Van Etten.

Oh. What. Fun. Track List

1. Shake The Snow Globe by Gwen Stefani

2. The Things We Do For Love by the bird and the bee

3. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by St. Vincent

4. 2000 Miles by Sharon Van Etten

5. Angel In the Snow by Fleet Foxes

6. Step Into Christmas by Uwade

7. Silent Night by The Wang Family

8. Hot Cocoa by Gwen Stefani

9. Snowqueen Of Texas by Weyes Blood

10. Christmas Eve Can Kill You by Andy Shauf & Madi Diaz

11. It’s My Life by the bird and the bee

12. Christmas Must Be Tonight by Jeff Tweedy

13. Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy by Lorely Rodriguez (Empress Of)

14. I Heard The Bells Of Christmas Day by The Wang Family

15. The 12 Days Of Christmas by Dominic Sessa