Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates With Special Guest Torres

Earlier this year, Sharon Van Etten and her band, The Attachment Theory, released their new album, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, through Jagjaguwar. The album continues to be praised by fans and critics alike, with FLOOD crowning it “one of the best rock albums of the past few years” and Consequence, Brooklyn Vegan and Esquire including it on their lists of the best albums of 2025 so far.

Van Etten and her band have since performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and played numerous sold-out performances across the country. Today, the artist and her band has announced a fall North American tour, kicking off Thursday, September 18, with stops in cities they have not yet visited in 2025, along with performances at XPoNential Music Festival and All Things Go Festival. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13, at 10 a.m. local time and will be available here.

Sharon Van Etten and The Attachment Theory Tour Dates

9/18 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex #

9/19 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall #

9/20 – Camden, NJ – XPoNential Music Festival

9/ 22 – Montréal, QC – Le National #

9/23 – Portsmouth, NH – Music Hall #

9/25 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theatre #

9/26 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival

9/27 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall #

9/29 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle #

9/30 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre #

10/1 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall #

# with TORRES

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer