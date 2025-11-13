Dave Mustaine Reveals Megadeth’s Farewell Tour May Run For “Three To Five Years”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2025 - 1:53 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, during a interview with U.K.’s Kerrang! magazine, Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine spoke about the band’s recently announced farewell tour, which will officially launch in 2026. The This Was Our Life Tour will mark the end of more than four decades of musical history for the 64-year-old musician.

“We’re easily talking about touring for another three to five years,” Mustaine said. “And if we’re going to be doing it for that long then, shit, I’ll be looking at the birthday I don’t even want to think about,” he added, referencing the fact that he will turn 70 in 2031.

As someone who overcame addiction to drugs and alcohol and beat throat cancer, Mustaine added: “I’m not caught up in longevity and stuff like that, and being one of those guys who can play until he’s in his 80s. I have to remember that people live and they die. And I need to take good care of myself.”

Megadeth’s upcoming self-titled album will be released on January 23, 2026. The follow-up to 2022’s The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, will be made available through Mustaine’s Tradecraft imprint on Frontiers Label Group’s new BLKIIBLK label.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson