Dave Mustaine Confirms Megadeth’s Final Album Will Feature Cover Of Metallica’s “Ride The Lightning”

Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2025 - 3:16 PM

According to loudwire.com, the final Megadeth album will include a surprising addition to the track list, which is a new rendition of a classic Metallica song that Dave Mustaine co-wrote. Megadeth revealed that their upcoming album will be their last back in August. The band shared a few track list teasers over the last few days on social media and it has now been confirmed that the record will also feature a cover of the title track from Metallica’s Ride the Lightning.

Mustaine spoke to Rolling Stone about his decision to include “Ride the Lightning” on Megadeth’s final record: “It wasn’t really that I wanted to do my version. I think that we all wanted it to turn out a certain way and for me, this was about something so much more than how a song turns out. It was about respect.”

According to Mustaine, Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were not aware that Megadeth were re-recording the song. He initially planned to get Hetfield’s approval before including it on the album but decided he was happy enough with it as it was. “I think the whole purpose of this was not to try and rekindle relationships or anything. It was about showing respect to a man that… I don’t believe he thinks I respect him and I wanted to make that clear. I wanted to pay tribute to the band. And just now that I’m getting ready to hang my guitar up, I wanted to make sure that nothing is left unsaid.” Mustaine said.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson