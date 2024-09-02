Stevie Wonder Shares Heartfelt New Single “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2024 - 8:12 PM

Today, Stevie Wonder has shared his new song, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” which is out now through Republic Records. It marks the artist’s first solo release since 2020 and on the track, Wonder trumpets a call for unity that is embodied in heartfelt lyrics as he asks: “Can we fix our nation’s broken heart? Are we brave enough to try?”

Backed by acoustic guitar and a steady beat, this anthem provides the rhythm and refrain for a core reminder,“We are family.” Ultimately, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” upholds his lifelong commitment to breaking down walls and bringing people together.

Wonder is one of the most celebrated and iconic figures in popular music. At the age of 12, he was the youngest recording artist to achieve a number one single with “Fingertips, Part 2” and also the first to simultaneously reach number one on Billboard’s Hot 100, R&B Singles and Album Charts. To date the artist has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 number one singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units.

The artist has won 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe, an Academy Award and Wonder’s iconic album, Songs In The Key of Life, is archived in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, for its cultural, historic and aesthetic significance.