AC/DC Performs “Jailbreak” For The First Time Since 1991

Khalliah Gardner November 12th, 2025 - 3:04 PM

According to Stereogum, last weekend was special for rock fans as the famous band AC/DC played their 1976 hit “Jailbreak” live. It was exciting because they hadn’t performed this song on stage since 1991, bringing back memories for old fans and exciting new ones. The venue was full of excitement as fans eagerly waited for the show to start. When the band came on stage and played the first notes of “Jailbreak,” everyone cheered loudly with joy. Angus Young, wearing his famous schoolboy outfit, joined by his bandmates, gave an amazing performance filled with energy and sound reminiscent of their early days.

Brian Johnson’s singing was as exciting and powerful as ever. His strong voice perfectly matched the energy of the song, capturing a rebellious spirit. As the music played, fans couldn’t help but join in with great enthusiasm. The performance wasn’t just about nostalgia; it reconnected everyone to a song that once spoke deeply to their hopes and frustrations. While the band played flawlessly, it was Johnson’s vocals that really brought everything alive again. This show proved why AC/DC is still considered legendary in rock history—it showcased not only their incredible skill on stage but also how they continue to inspire audiences everywhere, reinforcing their lasting impact on rock and roll.

Fans shared their excitement and thanks on social media for the chance to hear “Jailbreak” live. The performance showed how AC/DC’s music continues to be popular across ages, bringing fans together with its energy. This unforgettable night proved that they are still rock legends, creating special memories for all who were there.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat