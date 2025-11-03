AC/DC Announces Summer 2026 North American ‘Power Up’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2025 - 1:11 PM

AC/DC, the legendary multi-million-selling band, has thrilled millions of fans by announcing the continuation of their POWER UP Tour. The tour will see the band play 21 dates across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Atlanta, South Bend, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New Jersey and other venues. This run of the POWER UP Tour will see AC/DC performing at some of the biggest stadiums across the continents. Tickets for the shows will be available at 10 a.m. local time on November 7, except shows in Denver, Las Vegas and Philadelphia, which will be available at 12 p.m. local time by clicking HERE .

AC/DC played their very first show on the 31st of December in 1973, at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s Back In Black LP is the “bestselling album by any band ever” and the “third bestselling album by any artist” with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.

POWER UP Tour Dates

2/24 – São Paulo, BR – Estádio do MorumBIS

3/11 – Santiago, CL – Parque Estadio Nacional

3/23 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio River Plate

4/7 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

7/11 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

7/15 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

7/19 – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

7/24 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

7/28 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

8/1 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

8/5 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

8/9 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

8/13 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

8/27 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8/31 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

9/04 – South Bend, IN – Notre Dame Stadium

9/08 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

9/12 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

9/16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

9/25 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat