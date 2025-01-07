Australian Developers Apologize After Demolishing Famous AC/DC House

Home News Cait Stoddard January 7th, 2025 - 3:02 PM

According to stereogum.com, in 1963 the Young family moved from Scotland to Sydney, where they time at a migrant hotel and a few rented houses before settling into a permanent home at 4 Burleigh Street. In 1964, George Young, the eldest son of the family, started a popular rock ‘n’ roll band called the Easybeats.

George’s two younger brothers Malcolm and Angus Young started AC/DC in that house in 1973. The schoolboy outfit that Angus still wears is based on the uniform he wore when attending a nearby Ashfield Boys High School. This means that 4 Burleigh Street is a location that has a rich history of rock ‘n’ roll or at least it was before developers accidentally demolished the house.

As the Herald Sun reports, Leon Kmita, who is the general manager of Burwood Square Pty Ltd., has issued a public apology for destroying the house where AC/DC started: “On behalf of the team at Burwood Square, I want to convey our heartfelt regret… We now recognize how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide. We feel a strong responsibility to honor AC/DC’s legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard.” said Kmita.

The general manager adds: “While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story. To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right.”

The AC/DC house was added to the National Trust List of Historic Homes in 2013 and a nearby wall has a mural of Angus and Malcolm Young that was unveiled just last year. But Kmita says: “We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property’s background with us.”

Kmita says they are “shocked” and “genuinely sorry” for the error and that the company is trying to salvage artifacts from the house to build a bar, café or a similar “special space” where fans will be able to “gather to celebrate the band’s enduring legacy.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat