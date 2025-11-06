Shudder To Think Share First New Music In Nearly Three Decades “Thirst Walk” & “Playback”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2025 - 1:49 PM

Shudder to Think recently kicked off their first tour in 17 years with shows in Boston, their hometown of Washington, DC and in New York City where they wrapped their east coast leg with back-to-back shows packed wall-to-wall with fans. The band resumes the run with a stop in Portland tomorrow night before wrapping on November 11, with a sold out show in Los Angeles.

Today, the acclaimed post-hardcore art rock pioneers return with their first new music in almost three decades with the tunes “Thirst Walk” and “Playback.” Both tracks draw on the band’s classic sound, which is melodic, unpredictable and unmistakably their own, with the latter track first revealed during Shudder To Think’s surprise Los Angeles reunion shows earlier this year.

Written while the band was relearning old songs and writing new ones, “Thirst Walk” / “Playback” were recorded in the spirit of keeping things organic and relatively spontaneous. “The new songs are the first of a trove of new songs we’re working on together, all of which feel very much like Shudder To Think,” notes frontman Craig Wedren. “To keep things playful and raw-ish, we have been doing almost everything ourselves in my backyard studio (Pink Ape Studios, Los Angeles) with some remote overdubbing from our various home studios. What you hear is us, together, hard at play!”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz