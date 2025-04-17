Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker Share Mysterious New Video For “Sleepwalking”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2025 - 3:11 PM

Last week, Lakeshore Records releases Blood Hive 3: Original Score from the TV series Yellowjackets in conjunction with the season three finale of the series. Artist’s Craig Wedren, who is the frontman for D.C.-based seminal post-hardcore band Shudder to Think and Anna Waronker of indie pop icons that dog build upon their strikingly dark backdrop in the first two seasons.

And now, both musicians have shared Yellowjackets’s original song, “Sleepwalking,” which was partly inspired by Marianne Faithfull, who plays during the opening scene of the finale. Wedren and Waronker noted that: “Both the music video and the episode are magnificently directed by Yellowjackets co-creator Bart Nickerson and both capture the hallucinatory, delicious mystery of ‘the wilderness’ and its singular musical tapestry.”

“What makes a song right for a sequence of images is so ephemeral, but there is an unmistakable sensation, like a gut punch, which is a pleasant one when you see them together for the first time,” Nickerson told Rolling Stone.“When we saw ‘Sleepwalking’ over the opening sequence, it was like someone had slammed their fist into my sternum — but, again, you know, in a good way.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz