Craig Wedren Announces New Album ‘The Dream Dreaming’ & Shares New Single “Fingers On My Face”

Former Shudder to Think frontman, Craig Wedren has dropped a new single “Fingers On My Face” as a teaser to his upcoming album The Dream Dreaming, set to be released January 26th. Along with the release of “Fingers On My Face”, Wedren shares a YouTube music video co-directed by himself and Shon Hedges.

Wedren dedicated the new single to his wife and life-long partner, stating, “Fingers On My Face’ is a time traveling song that takes us backward and forward, from teens into old age, but always from the perspective of the present. It’s about the speed of things, and the ever changing, taffy-life experience of time.”

He continues in his symbolic description of the song, “Mainly, ‘Fingers On My Face’ is a reminder that physical contact is a reliably transcendent force that can help us get out of our heads -regretting or mythologizing the past, worrying about or anticipating the future- and into our bodies in the here-and-now, snapping us out of our trance and connecting us to eternity and to each other.”

Since Shudder to Think’s last album in 1997, Wedren not only continued his musical career as a soloist but has also recorded with the band BABY and even became a well-known name in film and TV scoring. He’s musically contributed to various films such as School of Rock, Wet Hot American Summer, and Laurel Canyon.

TRACKLIST:

1. “Fingers On My Face”

2. “Nothing Bad”

3. “Pronouns”

4. “52nd St”

5. “Going Sane”

6. “You Are Not Your Feelings”

7. “The New Walking”

8. “Play Innocent”

9. “All Made Up”

10. “The Daily Thank You”

11. “On My Tongue”