Shudder To Think Reunite To Play First Show Since 2013

According to Stereo Gum, Shudder To Think surprised fans in Los Angeles by reuniting for their first show in 12 years. The beloved post-hardcore band, known for their mix of punk, rock, and unique melodies, hadn’t performed together since 2013.

The unexpected show took place at Harvard & Stone, a small LA venue, where the band delivered an exciting set filled with energy and nostalgia. Craig Wedren’s signature vocals were as strong as ever, while Nathan Larson and Kevin March brought their classic sound back to life. Fans in the crowd were thrilled to hear some of their favorite songs performed live again.

Shudder To Think first gained attention in the late ’80s and ’90s, standing out with their theatrical style and creative songwriting. Their 1994 album Pony Express Record remains a cult favorite, influencing many alternative and indie bands that followed.

It’s unclear if this was just a one-time event or if the band has more plans in the works. Either way, their return was a special moment for longtime fans. Whether or not they reunite for more shows, their music continues to inspire, and this surprise performance was a reminder of their lasting impact.

In 2023 Craig Wedren announced his own album, The Dream Dreaming and even shared a single titled “Fingers On My Face.” He dedicated the beautiful song to his wife. He stated that the song “is a time traveling song that takes us backward and forward, from teens into old age, but always from the perspective of the present. It’s about the speed of things, and the ever changing, taffy-life experience of time.”