Shudder To Think Announce First Full U.S. Tour In 17 Years For Fall 2025

Jasmina Pepic August 19th, 2025 - 5:58 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

The post-hardcore band Shudder to Think has announced their first full U.S. tour after almost two decades. This afternoon on August 19th, Shudder to Think announced that they would be touring the U.S this fall. The band has not gone on a full U.S tour since the mid 2000s.

Shudder to Think marked their first shows in over a decade this spring after two up-close performances at Los Angeles’ Permanent Records Roadhouse. Now, the band will launch their first U.S. tour in 17 years on October 23 in Boston, ending their tour in Los Angeles on November 11. During this tour the band will play in their hometown of Washington, DC on October 24 and New York City on October 25. Ahead of the tour the band will head to Chicago for this year’s Riot Fest, performing on September 19. That night they will also play at the Cobra Lounge as part of the festival’s Late Night Aftershows. The lineup will feature Pony Express Record-era bandmates Craig Wedren on lead vocals, Nathan Larson on guitar and Adam Wade on drums alongside Clint Walsh on guitar and Jherek Bischoff on bass.

The NYC show is at Mercury Lounge on October 25 and tickets go on sale Friday, August 22 at 10 AM local time. Fans can get tickets here, with the next ticket sale happening tomorrow August 20th, at 10 a.m eastern time.

Shudder To Think U.S Tour Dates:

9/19/25 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

9/19/25 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

10/23/25 – Boston, MA – Sonia

10/24/25 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

10/25/25 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

11/07/25 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

11/08/25 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

11/10/25 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall

11/11/25 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room Highland Park