Craig Wedren Shares New Flesh Car Single “Up Comes A Bird”

Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2024 - 6:24 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Flesh Car is the new project from Craig Wedren, who is the acclaimed musician and film / tv composer best known for his work with his band Shudder To Think and longtime collaborators Jherek Bischoff and Jacob Richards. Flesh Car will release their debut self titled album through Tough Lover on June 7 and perform a record release show on Saturday, June 8 at The Barkley in Pasadena, CA.

The album has been described by Richards as a “stream-of-consciousness improvised experimental rock.” And today, the band has revealed their new single “Up Comes A Bird.” While talking about their latest ditty, the band says, “’Up Comes A Bird’ is redolent of New York City and its veiny avenues. It’s a section from the end of our improvised set that finds us dancing under the streetlights, on a bicycle, in a memory.”

Flesh Car was recorded at Wedren’s Pink Ape studio where the band improvised for hours over the course of a weekend with no definitive plan and the final album was recorded all in one take. Joined by Bo Boddie who helped with set up, Flesh Car recorded the sessions and thought that they would just release the video so people could see what they were doing, given that it is so much about the moment.

