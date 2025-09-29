Clairo’s Mic Gets Turned Off At All Things Go After Her Set Passed Curfew

Home News Rhett Kaya September 29th, 2025 - 8:06 PM

Alternative singer Clairo’s performance at the All Things Go festival in New York City got cut short due to exceeding the venue’s curfew at 10 PM. According to Stereogum, the “Sofia” singer’s mic was turned off midway through her performance of “Juna,” a popular track off the singer’s most recent album, Charm. The New York City festival took place in Forest Hills, a neighborhood in Queens, which has allegedly strict rules regarding noise control, resulting in a strict curfew for the festival. Clairo, whose real name is Claire Cottrill, was unable to perform two of her most popular songs, “Bags” and “Sofia,” before her slot ended. The “Nomad” singer also performed the day prior at All Things Go’s DC stop, making this weekend her first time headlining a festival. Artists including Lucy Dacus, Doechii and The Marías also performed at both locations on different dates, as the DC and NYC festivals occurred simultaneously. Clairo’s performance in Maryland the day before continued with no issues. Pop singer Reneé Rap and country folk artist Kacey Musgraves will headline the festival’s Toronto stop this upcoming weekend.

After her festival performance, Cottrill responded to the incident on social media, saying, “The festival cut us off. No idea why.”

“Really sad we couldn’t do our big finish,” she continued, “more surprised they cut my mic mid song. Sad honestly doesn’t even explain it – I’m sorry.” The singer also claimed she was not told about the curfew.

Recently, Clairo signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and joined El Michaels Affair on a new song titled “Anticipation.”