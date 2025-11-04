Halsey Offers Update After Experiencing “Minor Medical Emergency,” Shuts Down Heckler During Boston Show: “I Almost Fucking Died To Be On This Stage”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2025 - 12:31 PM

According to NME.com, singer Halsey has replied back at an audience member during one of her shows who told her to “shut up and play.” The moment took place as the singer took to the stage on November 3, for the second of her two planned shows at Boston’s MGM Music Hall. Just hours before then, they were held overnight in the ER due to an acute medical emergency.

While on stage, Halsey was in the middle of addressing the crowd when a male member of the audience heckled and shouted “stop talking and play.” In response, Halsey replied: “You think you’re tough shit because you’re from Boston? I’m from Jersey, baby. I’ll whoop your ass. My dad’s from Boston, my mom’s from Jersey and that basically makes me a fucking demon.”

LIKE WHO FUCKING ASKED HIM pic.twitter.com/ZwJJLmjnDj — ava ミ☆ (@PARANOlALIV) November 4, 2025

“I’m gonna play whatever the fuck I wanna play,” they added. “In case you didn’t hear me correctly, I almost fucking died to be on this stage. I’m going to play whatever the fuck I wanna play.” Halsey first gave an update about the visit to the emergency room yesterday, taking to Instagram and explaining that she had a “minor medical emergency” after the first performance at the venue.