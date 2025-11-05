Breaking Benjamin’s Keith Wallen Shares New Video For “Teeth Marks” Featuring Gore’s Haley Roughton

Home News Juliet Paiz November 5th, 2025 - 6:04 PM

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has dropped a new video for his single “Teeth Marks,” featuring Haley Roughton from the band Gore. The song digs into the darker side of relationships, showing how love and obsession can blur together.

“Teeth Marks” mixes heavy guitars with sharp melodies, and the back and forth between Wallen and Roughton gives the song its bite. His vocals crash against her fierce screams, creating a mix that feels electric. The song builds in waves, shifting from quiet moments to bursts of power that hit hard.

The video matches that energy perfectly. It’s filmed in dark tones with quick flashes of light, switching between the two singers as they perform. Wallen stands in dim, smoky scenes while Roughton appears in brighter flashes on a screen projected behind the band, delivering her parts with force. The camera focuses on their faces and movements, giving the whole video a feeling of confrontation. By the end, the visuals and music collide in a way that feels intense but real.

“Teeth Marks” shows Wallen leaning into a heavier, more emotional sound while Roughton brings a fearless edge. Together, they make something that feels alive.