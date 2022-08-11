Alice in Chains Play First Concert in Three Years With Bush and Breaking Benjamin

Grunge pioneers Alice in Chains kicked off their North American tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush last night in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. This was their first performance in front of a live audience since a 2019 show in Seattle, so they made sure to play classics like “Them Bones,” “Would?” and “Down in a Hole,” among others.
In June, Alice in Chains guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell said the following about the band’s three-and-a-half-decade career: “I guess the thing that means the most is I took that trip with my brothers and we all banded together and we found each other somehow and we were supposed to find each other and we have a sound that is unlike anybody else. And that’s the whole point — trying to create some sort of a sound that’s uniquely yours. And I was able to find that with my family there, with Layne [Staley, vocals] and Mike [Starr, bass] and Sean [Kinney, drums]. And throughout the years of changes and things that life throws at you, we’ve continued on and continued to navigate all of those changes and continued to grow — up to the last record [2018’s ‘Rainier Fog’]. I think that record’s kickass. [Laughs] I think we’re still creating at a top level. Inez [bass] and William [DuVall, vocals] coming into the band, it’s all good.