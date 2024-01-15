Breaking Benjamin’s Keith Wallen Announces New Solo Album Infinity Now For May 2024 Release, Shares New Video “Strings”

Home News James Reed January 15th, 2024 - 4:05 PM

Today, Keith Wallen has shared the video for the new single “Strings.” “‘Strings’ is a shot of adrenaline, and an earnest refusal to conform to any agenda other than your own free thought and peace of mind,” Wallen shares. In addition, Wallen will be debuting his solo material while pulling the strings. He will serve as the support act on an acoustic tour with his main band Breaking Benjamin.

“Strings” starts off with impactful acoustics followed by lyrics meant to establish the greatness of freedom. “I don’t need a bad religion…I don’t need a politician.” As Wallen sings, he encourages the listener to break out of the cage that is dogma; this song may have been inspired by Plato’s cave, which encourages everyone to seek their own truth. “I bet you like the cage that makes you feel so safe”. This song has a theme of freedom versus security, which challenges the listener to decide. As Wallen continues, he sings how he will continue to choose freedom as long as he lives. He even goes against big pharma. “I don’t need a pill to fix me Create the poison just to sell the cure”. He repeats these themes for the rest of the song, and his message remains stagnant. The visuals at the end show someone walking toward the sun in a valley.