Breaking Benjamin And Bush Announce 2023 Coheadlining Tour

Rock bands Breaking Benjamin and Bush have announced a joint spring 2023 tour. The two groups will be supported by Another Day Dawns. Breaking Benjamin and Bush toured together last year as part of a triple bill that also included Alice in Chains.

Tickets are available through Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time using the code CHORUS. A general sale starts Friday, February 16th. You can find tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

The official tour kicks off on Wednesday, April 26 at House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with just Breaking Benjamin and Another Day Dawns. Bush will join the tour on Tuesday, May 2 at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia, and his last show on the tour will be Tuesday, May 23 at the University of Tennessee Thompson in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Beginning Tuesday, July 11, Breaking Benjamin will be supporting Disturbed through Saturday, September 2. Find tickets and more information here. (Consequence)

* Another Day Dawns ! Breaking Benjamin only ^ Bush and Another Day Dawns # supporting Disturbed

4/26 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

4/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center !

4/29 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center !

5/2 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center ^

5/3 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^

5/5 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center ^

5/6 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum ^

5/8 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^

5/10 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena ^

5/11 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater ^

5/13 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center ^

5/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom ^

5/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena ^

5/18 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza ^

5/20 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Center – Rupp Arena ^

5/21 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Center Arena ^

5/23 – Knoxville, TN @ University of Tennessee Thompson – Boling Arena ^

7/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

7/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

7/15 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater #

7/16 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #

7/18 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre #

7/20 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

7/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

7/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

7/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

7/27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

7/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #

7/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

8/1 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

8/3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

8/7 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

8/9 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #

8/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/12 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

8/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

8/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #

8/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #

8/23 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

8/26 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

8/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

8/29 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

8/30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

9/1 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #

9/2 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #