Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Announce Fall 2025 Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Return to Dust

Lea Tran April 12th, 2025 - 3:40 PM

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace join forces to co-headline a U.S. fall 2025 tour. The tour will also feature Return to Dust, who will open.

The tour will consist of 21 nights starting on August 29 in Ridgedale, Missouri. Other cities the bands will visit include Charlotte, Austin and Seattle. The tour will conclude on October 12th in Durant, Oklahoma. According to Blabbermouth, Breaking Benjamin will be the closer for every tour date. All tour dates are attached below.

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace will also perform at music festivals such as Rocklahoma and Louder than Life during their tour. Other performers at 2025 Rocklahoma include Alice Cooper, Shinedown, and Knocked Loose.

According to Blabbermouth, both bands are known for their “explosive live shows.” Breaking Benjamin’s latest single, “Awaken,” was number one on Rock Digital Charts and has over 50 million streams globally. Three Days Grace’s recent single, “Mayday”, also reached number one for six weeks on Mediabase’s rock chart.

Tickets are available as of April 11th. Breaking Benjamin’s and Three Days Grace’s music are available on all major streaming platforms.

Tour Dates

Aug. 29 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Aug. 30 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma *^

Sep. 01 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sep. 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sep. 06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 08 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sep. 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sep. 13 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sep. 14 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Sep. 17 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sep. 19 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *^

Sep. 20 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *^

Sep. 23 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Sep. 25 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Sep. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

Oct. 03 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *

Oct. 06 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena *

Oct. 08 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 12 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater *

* Non-Live Nation dates

^ Festival date

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz