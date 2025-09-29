Keith Wallen Of Breaking Benjamin Shares New Single & Video “Dead Inside”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 29th, 2025 - 6:38 PM

Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen dropped his latest solo album, Infinity Now, last year through Rise Records and now, the artist continues to release new singles because he has delivered the video for his latest unforgettable anthem, “Dead Inside.”

As a whole, the video is great by how it is a tightly shot visual that matches the energy and tension of the song. “Sometimes, life can feel like a bad dream,” Wallen offers about the song. Earlier this summer, Wallen delivered his gorgeous take on Avril Lavigne’s contemplative classic “I’m With You.” Prior to that, Wallen shared the standalone single “Us Against the World.”

Wallen is a prolific songwriter responsible for soaring melodies and hypnotic hooks heard across modern rock radio. The West Virginia-born troubadour uses his solo work as a vehicle to explore his multifaceted passions, moving seamlessly from the smart pop of ’80s favorites like The Police and Depeche Mode to the big moody riffs of ’90s grunge heroes like Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, and Stone Temple Pilots.

A former member of Adelitas Way, the artist was among his first calls when Benjamin Burnley decided to reform and reconfigure his band. Dark Before Dawn, Breaking Benjamin’s powerhouse comeback, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz