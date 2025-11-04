Fishbone Shares Powerful New Video “Dog Eat Dog”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2025 - 2:55 PM

Ska-punk-funk pioneers Fishbone are set to release their next video for “Dog Eat Dog,” which is a song that takes a hard and unflinching look at the music business from the inside out. When the band received a fan-created video for “Dog Eat Dog,” the band knew immediately it had to become the official video for the track.

The ditty dives deep into the highs and heartbreaks of record deals and the artist-label relationship. The honeymoon phase, the fallout and the fight to reclaim ownership and independence. The song reflects Fishbone’s own journey through the industry from early success and label backing to navigating debt, rights reclamation and the modern challenges of streaming and survival as independent artists.

While talking about the tune, vocalist Angelo Moore says: “This song is about reclaiming the artist’s master recordings and publishing back through pre-emptive legal strike. It tells the story of how an artist can attain the rights to their own music after signing over to what seemed to be a contract perpetuity and no return.” Chris Dowd adds: “We have all heard this story of grift and gaming …the road to the top is filled with shattered dreams, bad breaks, and setbacks…Dog Eat Dog is the fight of an artist to reclaim their legacy.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock